Brand Battles: Frito-Lay Sees Red Over 'Flamin' Fruits' TM

By Tiffany Hu (June 10, 2022, 6:27 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, Flamin' Hot Cheetos maker Frito-Lay is trying to block a trademark application for a "Flamin' Fruits" hot sauce — plus three other cases you need to know about. Turning Up The Heat Frito-Lay North America Inc. went to the board on Monday to stop Jediah Cirigliano Seidman from registering the phrase "Flamin' Fruits" as a trademark for hot sauce. Frito-Lay said Seidman's application was "confusingly similar" to its existing registrations for the phrase "Flamin' Hot," which covers potato chips, corn chips and cheese flavored puffed corn chips,...

