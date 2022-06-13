Guardian Journo Wins Against Brexiteer's Libel Suit

By Ronan Barnard (June 13, 2022, 3:53 PM BST) -- A wealthy Brexit-supporting businessman's libel lawsuit against a Guardian journalist collapsed Monday after a judge said her allegations that he lied about meeting with the Russian government to fund his political campaigns did not harm his reputation. Arron Banks has lost his lawsuit against Carole Cadwalladr, with the High Court saying that he hadn't proved that her allegations about Russian funding for his pro-Brexit campaigns had not caused harm to his reputation when her defense did not apply. (Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images) High Court Judge Karen Steyn dismissed Arron Banks' lawsuit against freelance reporter Carole Cadwalladr, saying that he...

