UK Pub Giant Fights For £1B COVID Coverage At Trial

By Joanne Faulkner (June 13, 2022, 6:33 PM BST) -- British pub giant Stonegate said at the start of a £1 billion ($1.2 billion) trial Monday that the "ad-hoc nature" of U.K. government's responses to the COVID-19 pandemic triggered business interruption coverage with insurers multiple times. Pub owner Stonegate has told the High Court that the decisions made by leaders in England, Scotland and Wales as they battled the pandemic cannot be conflated into one single occurrence. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images via Getty Images) Counsel for private equity-backed Stonegate Pub Co., which runs more than 700 bars, nightclubs and pubs across the U.K, told the High Court that the decisions made by...

