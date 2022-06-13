Pensions Watchdog Sets Date For Launch Of Funding Code

By Martin Croucher (June 13, 2022, 2:40 PM BST) -- The Pensions Regulator's controversial new funding code for defined benefit retirement schemes could be operational by September next year, the regulator said Monday. The regulator said the implementation date would follow a second consultation on the code in the autumn. The code will introduce major changes in how schemes draw up their long-term funding plans and get regulatory approval for them. It was first floated in March 2020 and has been repeatedly pushed back, as experts say that schemes are being left in limbo. In a two-year corporate plan, published Monday, The Pensions Regulator said it wanted to take time to...

