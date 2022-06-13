Goodwin, Herzog Rep Israeli Secondary Shop For $312M Fund

By McCord Pagan (June 13, 2022, 1:21 PM EDT) -- Investment firm Israel Secondary Fund, guided by Goodwin Procter LLP and Herzog Fox & Neeman, said Monday it had closed on its third fund with $312 million in commitments to help it continue its focus on secondary transactions in Israeli technology companies. With the new fundraising and a $100 million fund that closed in 2017, Tel Aviv-based ISF now manages more than $500 million, according to a statement. Participants in the latest fund include family offices, endowments and institutional investors such as Migdal Insurance, Altshuler Shaham and Bank Hapoalim, it added. "The timing of the current fundraising is particularly significant, considering the...

