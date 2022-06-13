Schwab To Pay $187M In SEC Deal Over Robo-Adviser Conflict

By Al Barbarino (June 13, 2022, 1:38 PM EDT) -- Three Charles Schwab Corp. subsidiaries agreed Monday to pay $187 million to resolve claims from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that three of its robo-adviser subsidiaries allocated client funds to make money for Schwab's affiliated bank despite being less profitable for clients and making "false and misleading" statements about the conflict. Three Schwab units agreed Monday to pay $187 million to end SEC claims over its robo-adviser subsidiaries. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma) Between March 2015 through November 2018, Schwab swept client cash allocations from its Schwab Intelligent Portfolios robo-adviser service to its affiliate bank, which lent it out, then kept the difference between the...

