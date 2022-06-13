Maxus Says Few Facts Are In Question In $14B Ch. 11 Suit

By Vince Sullivan (June 13, 2022, 9:14 PM EDT) -- The liquidating trust created under the Chapter 11 plan of Maxus Energy told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Monday that there are few factual disputes between the company and its parent YPF SA, so it should be granted summary judgment in the fight over up to $14 billion in environmental liabilities. During the livestreamed hearing, Maxus Energy Corp. trust attorney J. Christopher Shore of White & Case LLP said both Maxus and YPF agree on many of the facts surrounding a series of transactions undertaken by YPF before Maxus filed for bankruptcy, transactions the debtor says were fraudulent transfers of assets that...

