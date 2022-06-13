Finance Company Claims Georgia Rival's GC Defamed It

By Rosie Manins (June 13, 2022, 4:09 PM EDT) -- The general counsel of a Georgia financing company defamed a Florida competitor and its parent company's CEO in an effort to regain a customer's business and discourage an employee who jumped ship, the competitor alleged in a Georgia federal court. Northpoint Commercial Finance LLC general counsel David McMichael is accused of telling a customer that had switched to Triad Financial Services Inc. that Triad had stolen Northpoint's proprietary information and that Triad's staff were "not good people." Triad made the allegations in a countersuit filed Friday in response to Northpoint's trade secret misappropriation claims against it. The companies, which both provide financial...

