High Court Revives Ch. 11 Fee Refund Case At 10th Circ.

By Rick Archer (June 13, 2022, 10:49 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday sent the case of a company seeking the refund of Chapter 11 debtor fees paid to the U.S. Trustee's Office to a lower court, saying the case needs to be reconsidered in light of the high court's June 6 decision striking down the increase. The court granted certiorari to the trustee's office's appeal of a Tenth Circuit finding that a 2017 hike in fees was unconstitutional and that John Q. Hammons Hotels & Resorts was entitled to a refund, vacating the decision and remanding the case to the circuit for "further consideration" in light of...

