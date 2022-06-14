NJ Senate Panel OKs 11 Reappointed Judges, 2 New Judges

By Nick Muscavage (June 14, 2022, 3:22 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey Senate committee has approved the renominations of 11 judges, along with the nominations of two potential new jurists for initial terms on the bench. The state's Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday approved 10 renominated Superior Court judges and also gave the nod to a renominated tax court judge. All the nominations were made by Gov. Phil Murphy, who also nominated John P. McDonald on June 9 to serve as the next Somerset County prosecutor. McDonald, who has served as a family division judge in Somerset County since 2017, will succeed Michal P. Robertson as Somerset County prosecutor if...

