Feds Ask DC Circuit To Revive Obama-Era Logging Rules

By Caleb Symons (June 13, 2022, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Federal officials have asked the D.C. Circuit to reinstate Obama-era restrictions on logging in western Oregon, arguing that efforts to save an owl species are consistent with a federal law protecting the timber industry and that the federal government cannot be told how much timber must be sold each year. The Biden administration's appeal Friday in the consolidated cases, which also include its bid to revive a January 2017 proclamation enlarging a national monument on the West Coast, come more than two years after the D.C. district court knocked down some of the logging restrictions. In its opening brief, the government said U.S....

