Pa. Panel Says 'Earning Power' Not Key In Workers' Comp

By Matthew Santoni (June 13, 2022, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania law allowing employers to reduce workers' compensation benefits based on a physician's "impairment rating evaluation" did not improperly skip questions of workers' earning power or run afoul of the state constitution's directions for the legislature to ensure reasonable compensation for hurt workers, a state appellate panel ruled Monday. Although the state Supreme Court had tossed out an earlier version of the workers' compensation law for tying the state's standards of impairment to the American Medical Association's guidance, the court had never said the use of a medical review was an unreasonable method for changing a worker's benefits. Thus, previous...

