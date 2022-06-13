Electric Vehicle Biz Plans Ch. 7 Filing After SEC Probe

By Greg Lamm (June 13, 2022, 3:45 PM EDT) -- Electric-vehicle maker Electric Last Mile Solutions said Monday it plans to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, four months after its CEO left the company amid an internal probe that revealed the company's past financial statements were unreliable. The misreported financial statements sparked a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation in March and also spurred a proposed shareholder class action related to the unreliable financial data and insider stock purchases prior to the company going public in 2021. Electric Last Mile said that together, there were "too many obstacles" that "made it extremely challenging to secure a new auditor and attract additional...

