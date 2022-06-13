Akerman Adds Litigation Partner In Tampa

By Madison Arnold (June 13, 2022, 3:01 PM EDT) -- Akerman LLP said on Monday that it has picked up a new partner for its Tampa, Florida, office from Older Lundy Alvarez & Koch, where he founded its civil litigation department. The firm announced the addition of Richard "Rick" Alvarez, who specializes in helping businesses and individuals when they are confronted with a possible trial centered around challenging legal issues or "troublesome facts." "Without a doubt, Akerman provides me with a national platform. I've always done quite well in the Tampa Bay area," Alvarez said in an interview with Law360 Pulse on Monday. "I've noticed as I've ascended in the practice,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS