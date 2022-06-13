Labcorp Accused Of Bias Over Medical Pot In Job Drug Test

By Bill Wichert (June 13, 2022, 2:45 PM EDT) -- Labcorp has been hit with a discrimination lawsuit in New Jersey state court from a former employee alleging it pulled back an offer for him to return to the medical testing business after refusing to ignore his status as a medical marijuana patient as a way of accommodating his disabilities. Plaintiff Anthony Frost on Thursday claimed Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings did not make any effort to accommodate his requests to disregard that he tested positive for THC in a drug test required by the company because he uses medical marijuana to treat his anxiety and depression, according to his state...

