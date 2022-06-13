AmeriHealth Faces 3rd Circ. Appeal In False Claims Act Suit

By Eric Heisig (June 13, 2022, 5:46 PM EDT) -- An actuarial analyst, seeking to revive a False Claims Act lawsuit alleging that AmeriHealth Insurance Co. of New Jersey lied so its plans could go on a health care exchange set up through the Affordable Care Act, told the Third Circuit on Monday that a judge ignored reasonable interpretations of a key U.S. Supreme Court decision. Eric Johnson, in a brief to the Third Circuit, argued that the Pennsylvania federal judge who tossed his case incorrectly ruled that state and federal exchanges can require different obligations during each one's application process. That flies in the face of King v. Burwell, which held that...

