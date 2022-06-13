Binance Hit With Investor Suit Over Terra Stablecoin Collapse

By Katryna Perera (June 13, 2022, 10:02 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency exchange Binance was hit with a proposed class action in California federal court on Monday claiming the company misrepresented the stability of "algorithmic stablecoin" TerraUSD and that it failed to protect investors by offering the now-collapsed stablecoin on its platform. Plaintiff Jeffrey Lockhart brought the suit against Binance, also known as BAM Trading Services Inc., and its CEO, Brian Shroder. The complaint alleges the defendants violated various provisions of federal and state securities laws by offering TerraUSD on the Binance platform. The suit is on behalf of all investors who used Binance to buy and sell TerraUSD from April 13 to the...

