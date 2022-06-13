GOP Rep. Stokes China Fears Amid COVID IP Waiver Talks

By Andrew Karpan (June 13, 2022, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A Republican congressman from Nebraska is asking the Biden administration to show its commitment to preventing China from accessing "patents or other intellectual property related to COVID-19 vaccines" amid ongoing negotiations at the World Trade Organization over possibly waiving certain pandemic-related intellectual property rights. The concerns came in a charged two-page resolution introduced by Rep. Adrian Smith on June 9 that used a request for information from U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai's office to touch on some of the larger talking points animating opposition to a proposed deal that circulated last month during an informal meeting of the committee that oversees...

