UK Gov't Settles £854M Weather Computer Contract Suit

By Sophia Dourou (June 17, 2022, 5:14 PM BST) -- The U.K. government has settled a lawsuit brought by an IT company that claimed it was unlawfully passed over for a £854 million ($1.1 billion) contract to develop a new weather and climate supercomputer that went to Microsoft. High Court Judge Finola O'Farrell ordered an end to the litigation initiated by Atos IT Services UK Ltd. following a confidential agreement between the parties, in a June 10 judgment which has recently been made public. Atos had accused the Secretary of State for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and the Meteorological Office of breaching procurement laws when awarding the...

