Walsh Defends DOL's Independent Contractor Approach

By Irene Spezzamonte (June 14, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- U.S. Department of Labor Secretary Marty Walsh during a congressional hearing on Tuesday backed the agency's approach to tackling workers' misclassification as independent contractors and employees' freedom to join unions, while also addressing job recovery. During a four-hour testimony before the House Committee on Education and Labor to discuss the DOL's request for a $118 million increase in its 2023 budget, Walsh responded to several committee members who questioned the department's approach to regulating worker classification. He told the committee that the agency's goal is to protect workers, not work against companies. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, pictured, defended his agency's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS