Spacey To Appear In London Court On Sex Assault Charges

By Ronan Barnard (June 13, 2022, 5:37 PM BST) -- Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey will appear in a London criminal court later this week after police charged him with five sexual offenses on Monday. The 62-year-old actor, whose real name is Kevin Spacey Fowler, has been formally charged over alleged sexual offenses against three men, who cannot be legally identified. He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on June 16. Two of the sexual assault offenses allegedly occurred in March 2005 in London against a man now in his 40s. Spacey allegedly committed the third sexual assault charge and the offense of causing a person to engage in penetrative...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS