Court Keeps UT Law Prof's Pay Discrimination Suit Alive

By Jessica Corso (June 13, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Texas has ruled that a University of Texas law professor can move forward with her claim that the school paid her less than a male colleague, setting her court case up for a trial later this year. U.S. District Judge David Alan Ezra declined Friday to adopt in full the December recommendation of a magistrate judge that summary judgment be granted in UT's favor. Instead, he threw out Linda Mullenix's Title VII claim against the school while keeping intact her allegation that it violated the federal Equal Pay Act. Mullenix's lawyer, Colin Walsh of Wiley Walsh PC,...

