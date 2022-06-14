Minn. Panel Overturns Progressive's Win In Family's UIM Row

By Josh Liberatore (June 14, 2022, 1:56 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota appellate court reversed a ruling that Progressive doesn't owe underinsured motorist coverage for a 20-year-old college student, finding that a lower court improperly considered evidence in determining whether the student qualifies as a resident relative under her stepfather's auto policy. A 20-year-old college student is not owed underinsured motorist coverage from Progressive, a Minnesota appellate court ruled, finding that the lower court did not properly consider evidence in determining whether the student qualifies as a resident relative under her stepfather's auto policy. (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) In an unpublished opinion Monday, a three-judge appellate...

