Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

States Urge 8th Circ. To Keep Contractor Vax Mandate Blocked

By Daniel Wilson (June 13, 2022, 8:47 PM EDT) -- Ten states on Monday urged the Eighth Circuit not to dissolve an injunction against the federal government's COVID-19 vaccination mandate for federal contractors, saying the policy was a clear overreach of the administration's authority over federal procurement.

Using that authority to create a vaccine mandate that applies to nearly everyone who works for a company holding a federal contract or subcontract — roughly a fifth of the entire U.S. workforce — including those with only a tenuous connection to those contracts "plainly goes too far," said the states, led by Missouri and Nebraska.

"When Congress centralized oversight over federal contracting in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!