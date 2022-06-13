States Urge 8th Circ. To Keep Contractor Vax Mandate Blocked

By Daniel Wilson (June 13, 2022, 8:47 PM EDT) -- Ten states on Monday urged the Eighth Circuit not to dissolve an injunction against the federal government's COVID-19 vaccination mandate for federal contractors, saying the policy was a clear overreach of the administration's authority over federal procurement. Using that authority to create a vaccine mandate that applies to nearly everyone who works for a company holding a federal contract or subcontract — roughly a fifth of the entire U.S. workforce — including those with only a tenuous connection to those contracts "plainly goes too far," said the states, led by Missouri and Nebraska. "When Congress centralized oversight over federal contracting in...

