Chinese Coal Co. Asks US Recognition For $190M Debt Swap

By Rick Archer (June 13, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A Chinese coal mining company is asking a New York bankruptcy court for U.S. recognition of a $190 million debt for equity swap approved by a Hong Kong court last week, saying the deal is the result of more than 6½ years of talks with creditors. Hidili Industry International Development Ltd. Friday filed for Chapter 15 recognition of the court order approving what it said was a nearly unanimously-approved restructuring support agreement with its noteholders. According to its Chapter 15 declaration, Hidili owns a group of companies engaged in the coal and coke business in China, operating coal mines, coal washing...

