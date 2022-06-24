Akin Gump Bolsters PE Team With 2 Covington Attys

By Elaine Briseño (June 24, 2022, 2:01 PM EDT) -- Two private equity attorneys from Covington & Burling LLP with an extensive history of working together on complex global mergers and acquisitions have joined Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP as partners, part of a larger push to grow the firm's private equity practice. Amy Wollensack and Sergio Urias come to Akin Gump from Covington, where they served as co-chairs of the private equity practice for the last four years. According to a statement from Akin Gump on June 6, the two have worked on a wide range of complex transactions including leveraged buyouts, mergers and acquisitions, and growth equity...

