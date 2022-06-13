Miss. Court Wrongly Found Intent By Feed Co., 5th Circ. Told

By Ganesh Setty (June 13, 2022, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A manufacturer of animal feed products accused by a Mississippi city of dumping oily, corrosive wastewater into its sewer system urged the Fifth Circuit on Monday to reverse a lower court's determination that Crum & Forster had no defense obligations, arguing that the court read intent into the city's ambiguous allegations. Gold Coast Commodities Inc. said in its appellate brief that aside from a Mississippi federal court's erroneous reading of the complaint, Gold Coast gave proper notice to Crum & Forster Specialty Insurance Co. of a potential claim before the city of Brandon's suit was filed. Nevertheless, the company said Crum...

