6th Circ. Again Backs Zurich In Eateries' Virus Appeal

By Ben Zigterman (June 13, 2022, 7:59 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit ruled against a group of mostly Midwestern restaurants in their bid for COVID-19 coverage from Zurich American Insurance Co. for the second time. Months after it reversed summary judgment for Henderson Road Restaurant System and a slew of other companies that operate 16 restaurants in Ohio, Michigan, Florida, Indiana and Pennsylvania, a three-judge panel Monday affirmed the updated summary judgment against the restaurants. A group of mostly Midwestern restaurants lost their bid for COVID-19 coverage from Zurich American Insurance Co. for the second time, after the Sixth Circuit found that their definition of "loss" is not that different...

