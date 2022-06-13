Copyright Act Spells The End For Maryland E-Book Law

By Lauren Berg (June 13, 2022, 10:58 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge on Monday declared a state law requiring that electronic books licensed by publishers to the public must also be licensed to public libraries on "reasonable terms" is "unconstitutional and unenforceable" because it conflicts with the Copyright Act, but stopped short of granting a permanent injunction. U.S. District Judge Deborah L. Boardman in a six-page order issued a declaratory judgment that the state law conflicts with and is preempted by the federal Copyright Act, but denied the Association of American Publishers' request for a permanent injunction, agreeing with the state that the declaratory judgment is enough to protect...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS