Burr & Forman Adds 3 Partners From SC Regional Firm

By Adrian Cruz (June 16, 2022, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Burr & Forman LLP has hired three experienced attorneys from the South Carolina regional firm Willoughby & Hoefer PA as partners in its Columbia office. Chad N. Johnston, Tracey C. Green and John W. Roberts joined Burr & Forman earlier this month after over a decade spent with Willoughby & Hoefer. Johnston told Law360 on Thursday that he chose to join the firm because of its status as an established firm in South Carolina with practice areas and clients that compliment his own. "Each of us came to the decision independently, and each of us has slightly different practices and experience,...

