Mo. Utility Nabs $42M Deal For Storm Gas Shortages

By Clark Mindock (June 14, 2022, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Utility company Spire Missouri Inc. has negotiated a nearly $42 million settlement with three natural gas marketers it accused of failing to provide enough gas for their customers during a cold spell, according to a settlement in federal court. Spire and the three marketers — Energy Capital Partners' Symmetry Energy Solutions, Exelon Co.'s Constellation NewEnergy Gas Division and Clearwater Enterprises LLC — announced the settlement Friday. The deal, if approved, would put to bed accusations levied by the St. Louis-based utility against the companies that they under-delivered natural gas needed by their customers during an anticipated period of high demand during the February...

