'Juneteenth' Ice Cream Stirs Up Familiar Trademark Debate

By Tiffany Hu (June 13, 2022, 7:58 PM EDT) -- Criticism over Walmart's promotion of a Juneteenth-themed ice cream forced the retailer to pull the product from shelves, and while some attorneys have raised concerns over companies trying to lay claim to trademarks linked to the new federal holiday, most say there are effective ways to filter out opportunistic applicants. Walmart came under fire last month for selling swirled red velvet and cheesecake ice cream with a Juneteenth-themed label under its Great Value brand ahead of the June 19 holiday, which was signed into law last year to commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S. Attempts to lock down trademark rights...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS