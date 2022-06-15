EU Hydrogen Plans: Infrastructure And Regulatory Challenges

By Dan Feldman and Natalya Pilbeam (June 15, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Interest in international hydrogen trading is rising rapidly. New announcements of credible major export initiatives are occurring frequently. But there remain doubts about the rate of development of the infrastructure needed for importing hydrogen at scale, whether as hydrogen or via carriers such as ammonia. Momentum Growing Behind Hydrogen's Uptake in Europe The role of hydrogen imports has gained increased importance as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, and the world digests its ramifications for the future energy system. Hydrogen's significance as a perceived solution to energy security increasingly parallels its popularity as a missing link in large-scale decarbonization of hard-to-abate sectors...

