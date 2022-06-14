Insurers Urge 9th Circ. To Deny Fish Co.'s Coverage Bid

By Josh Liberatore (June 14, 2022, 7:56 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit should uphold a ruling rejecting a seafood wholesaler's claims for millions in coverage after its fishing boat sustained engine damage, a group of insurers said, arguing a lower court rightfully found that the wholesaler lost its rights to coverage by refusing to cooperate with a claim investigation. In an answering brief Monday, United States Fire Insurance Co. and a slew of other insurers said Icicle Seafoods Inc. breached the cooperation clause of its marine insurance policy by not working with its insurers to mitigate its losses for the 2017 fishing season or provide financial and other documents to corroborate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS