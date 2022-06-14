5th Circ. Affirms Toss Of Hospital Workers' Vax Mandate Suit

By Katie Buehler (June 14, 2022, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge correctly dismissed a lawsuit alleging health care workers were wrongly fired from a Houston hospital for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, a Fifth Circuit panel has ruled, noting the workers described the dispute as a state law issue at oral arguments earlier this month. In a per curiam unpublished opinion issued Monday, a three-judge panel held there was no doubt that a Southern District of Texas judge properly dismissed a wrongful termination lawsuit brought by more than 100 former employees of Houston Methodist Hospital. The five-page opinion was released just one week after the panel heard oral arguments...

