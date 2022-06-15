Cooley Taps Latham Life Sciences Pro For London Office

By Ashish Sareen (June 15, 2022, 6:39 PM BST) -- Cooley LLP has recruited a life sciences specialist to its team in London as it seeks to provide U.S. and European clients with better commercial, transactional and regulatory advice. Frances Stocks Allen — who arrived from Latham & Watkins LLP on Monday — has joined Cooley's life sciences corporate partnering and licensing practice, which advises biotech companies, medical devices makers and other clients on a range of commercial agreements concerning their products. This could involve advising clients on getting their intellectual property licensed, as well as research and development collaboration agreements, and distribution agreements, Marya Postner, head of Cooley's life sciences...

