Lidl Gets Tesco's Bad Faith Challenge To TM Shelved

By Silvia Martelli (June 14, 2022, 2:40 PM BST) -- Lidl has won its fight against a counterclaim from rival Tesco in an ongoing trademark dispute, as a court ruled that the British retail giant failed to prove that the German discounter registered a blank blue-and-yellow logo in bad faith. High Court Judge Joanna Smith struck out Tesco's counterclaim on Monday, finding that the U.K. High Street giant did not provide enough evidence that the German supermarket registered its trademark over its blank blue-and-yellow sign — without the words Lidl — in bad faith, because it never intended to use it. "Proceeding then on the assumption that there has been no...

