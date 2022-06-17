Vegan Snackmaker Bites Back In 'Gnaw' TM Dispute

By Joel Poultney (June 17, 2022, 12:45 PM BST) -- A company selling vegan snacks free from the most common allergens has rejected claims brought by an artisan chocolatier alleging trademark infringement over comparable brand names, saying the products are distinct, and that it came up with the disputed line independently. Creative Nature Ltd. denied infringing Gnaw Chocolate Ltd.'s registered trademarks with its rice balls covered in vegan chocolate, sold under the "Gnawbles" product line, in a High Court filing on Sunday. The company said it could not have benefited from the goodwill Gnaw Chocolate claims it amassed, because the products it launched around October 2019 are specifically designed for the...

