Cryptocurrency ATM Co. Sues Ex-Director For Sabotaging Biz

By Ronan Barnard (June 14, 2022, 7:00 PM BST) -- A digital ATM company has brought its former director to court for allegedly shutting down the company's machines from operating and holding it to ransom for six bitcoins. Satoshi ATM UK Ltd. is suing former director Jonathan Gaze in the High Court for locking the company out of the ATMs' administrative software for two and a half months, according to its claim filed on April 29, which has now been made public. Gaze, who resigned as director in January 2021, was the company's unofficial technical director, overseeing all software installations and other IT work. Stephen Underwood, a current Satoshi ATM UK...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS