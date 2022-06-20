English Soccer Player Fights Club Over Image Rights

By Silvia Martelli (June 20, 2022, 4:30 PM BST) -- A Turkey-based soccer player has hit back at AFC Bournemouth over a £280,000 ($343,000) damages lawsuit, saying that his former English club should have clarified that some of his actions were a breach of their licensing deal for using his image. Jordon Ibe said in a reply filed at the High Court on June 13 that his former football club, Bournemouth — which will play next season in England's top tier, the Premier League — should have clarified that he was violating his obligations under the agreement for photographic and image rights. Ibe, who currently plays for Turkish second tier club...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS