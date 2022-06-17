Events Co. Sues London Transport Network Over Failed Bid

By Humberto J. Rocha (June 17, 2022, 4:06 PM BST) -- An events agency has sued a London government body in charge of the transport network for over £200,000, telling the High Court it was treated unfairly during a tender offer and was denied the winning bid for a "major ceremonial event." Identity Holdings Ltd. Co. said that Transport for London failed to carry out a fair and transparent tender process for a major event, according to its May 26 claim form. The events agency said that the local government body, acting on behalf of the Greater London Authority, did not treat it "equally and fairly relative to other tenderers," costing it...

