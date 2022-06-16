Texas Drilling Co. Brings Patent Spat To UK

By Alex Baldwin (June 16, 2022, 5:25 PM BST) -- Texas drilling firm Scientific Drilling has asked a London court to revoke two patents belonging to rival Gyrodata, hitting back at a recently paused infringement claim Gyrodata brought against it in the U.S. In a short claim filed with the High Court on May 27 and recently made public, Scientific Drilling requested that two of Gyrodata's U.K. patents be invalidated as the invention was "obvious" to specialists in the field. Scientific Drilling alleges that the patented inventions do not expand upon existing methods, citing several publications and a U.S. patent application detailing similar technology that were made public before both patents'...

