Insurer Says No D&O Coverage For Shipping Co. CEO Row

By Hope Patti (June 14, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A shipping company CEO accused of improperly attempting to oust his predecessor is not covered under the directors and officers coverage portion of the company's policy, an insurer told a Washington federal court, saying coverage for an action between insureds is barred by a policy exclusion. Atlantic Specialty Insurance Co. also said in its motion for summary judgment Monday that Harley Marine Services Inc.'s current CEO, Matt Godden, is not protected under any statutory or common-law whistleblower exception to the policy's "insured versus insured" exclusion for his inquiries into former CEO Harley Franco's alleged misconduct. "Based on the plain language of...

