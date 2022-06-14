CFTC Commish Says Agency Wouldn't Go Easy On Crypto

By Tom Zanki (June 14, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission member has rejected suggestions that the agency would take an easygoing approach toward regulating cryptocurrency, saying Tuesday the CFTC is positioned to protect consumers if given more authority. CFTC commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero said customer protection takes on more urgency given what she sees as a lack of regulation over crypto products generally and the absence of clear boundaries among various agencies. A new U.S. Senate bill purports to close these loopholes, though the legislation's outlook remains unclear. Asked to respond to perceptions that the CFTC — a smaller agency with less of an enforcement...

