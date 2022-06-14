Elephants Lack Right To Fight Captivity, NY Top Court Rules

By Morgan Conley (June 14, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Elephants aren't entitled to the same legal right to challenge unjust confinement as people, New York's highest court ruled Tuesday, rejecting an appeal from an animal rights group seeking to move an elephant named Happy from the Bronx Zoo to a wildlife sanctuary. In a 5-2 ruling, the court held that habeas corpus relief, the legal mechanism intended to protect against unlawful confinement, is only available to human beings and can't be used to challenge animals' confinement to captivity. The ruling leaves in place two lower court rulings that habeas relief is not available to Happy. "A determination that Happy, an...

