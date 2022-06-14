Citigroup Takes Late PPI Refund Fight To UK Top Court

By Joanne Faulkner (June 14, 2022, 6:44 PM BST) -- A lawyer for a Citigroup unit argued at the U.K. Supreme Court on Tuesday it should not have to pay a late claim for missold payment protection insurance because it did not know it had a legal duty to tell a customer about commission fees. Citigroup's Canada Square Operations Ltd. urged the justices to overturn a Court of Appeal decision that a customer could contest PPI cover taken out on a loan outside the normal six-year limitation period because she was not told 95% of her payments would go toward paying the bank commission. Charles Kimmins QC, counsel for Canada Square,...

