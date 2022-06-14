JPMorgan Chase, Texas Doctor Settle Racial Bias Suit

By Katie Buehler (June 14, 2022, 5:13 PM EDT) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. has settled Texas federal court claims by a Black doctor that two bank employees discriminated against her when they prevented her from opening a bank account in late 2021. Dr. Malika Mitchell-Stewart filed a notice of settlement Monday in the Southern District of Texas, explaining she had reached an agreement to end her race discrimination lawsuit against JPMorgan and two Sugar Land, Texas, bank employees. The notice didn't detail the terms of the settlement, but Mitchell-Stewart's attorney, Paul Stafford of Stafford Moore PLLC, described the settlement as a "mutually agreeable solution" in a statement to Law360 on...

