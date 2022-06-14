Asset Manager To Pay Nearly $6.9M Over Short Sale Violations

By Sarah Jarvis (June 14, 2022, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Boston-based Weiss Asset Management LP on Tuesday agreed to pay nearly $6.9 million to settle charges from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it unlawfully sold stock short during a restricted period before purchasing shares of the same stock in public offerings. The firm agreed to disgorge more than $6.5 million and pay prejudgment interest of more than $190,000 and a civil penalty of $200,000, according to Tuesday's cease and desist order. Weiss, which has nearly $8 billion in assets under management, didn't admit or deny the SEC's findings, per the order. The adviser also agreed not to violate Rule...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS