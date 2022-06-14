Senate Panel Advances Bipartisan Retirement Legislation

By Kellie Mejdrich (June 14, 2022, 3:53 PM EDT) -- The Senate Health, Education Labor and Pensions Committee on Tuesday advanced a bipartisan retirement policy bill to the full Senate that would expand individual workers' access to savings through their jobs and make it easier for smaller businesses to enroll employees in plans. The committee by a unanimous voice vote favorably reported the bill, S. 5343, to the full Senate for consideration, with the chamber expected to take up the measure later this summer or fall. Advancement of the legislation comes after HELP Committee Chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., and the committee's top Republican, Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, introduced the...

