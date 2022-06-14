GrayRobinson Adds Litigator In Fort Lauderdale

By Emma Cueto (June 14, 2022, 3:56 PM EDT) -- GrayRobinson PA has added a litigator from Dickinson Wright PLLC specializing in real estate, financial services and creditors' rights matters as a shareholder in the firm's Fort Lauderdale, Florida, office, according to an announcement Tuesday. Chris Cathey joins the firm after a year and a half at Dickinson Wright, with GrayRobinson touting his experience and national connections in the announcement. "We welcome veteran litigator, Chris Cathey, to GrayRobinson," GrayRobinson President and CEO Dean Cannon said in a statement. "His top-notch litigation and negotiation skills in and out of the courtroom, paired with his nationwide connections, further strengthen our collective ability to...

